WHQR's New Year Member Celebration

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:34 PM EST

WHQR’s New Year Member Celebration---ringing in the New Year with Good Fortune!

WHQR invites you to predict your bright 2026 with us at the Cameron Art Museum on Friday, January 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tarot Card Readers, a Bone Thrower, and an Aura Reader will tell your future. Enjoy light bites and the CAM Café Bar—first drink is on us. Snap photos at our photo booth, mingle with WHQR staff, and much more.

All galleries at Cameron Art Museum will be open with three fantastic shows.

Live vinyl DJ sets by Fort Lowell Records.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!!

The Best Crowd in Town – Members Like You!

Tickets for WHQR Members and Members-to-be (you can join at the party) are $40 each and include all the fun, fortunes, galleries, light bites and one drink ticket.
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
