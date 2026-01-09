WHQR’s New Year Member Celebration---ringing in the New Year with Good Fortune!

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!!

WHQR invites you to predict your bright 2026 with us at the Cameron Art Museum on Friday, January 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tarot Card Readers, a Bone Thrower, and an Aura Reader will tell your future. Enjoy light bites and the CAM Café Bar—first drink is on us. Snap photos at our photo booth, mingle with WHQR staff, and much more.

All galleries at Cameron Art Museum will be open with three fantastic shows.

Live vinyl DJ sets by Fort Lowell Records.

The Best Crowd in Town – Members Like You!

Tickets for WHQR Members and Members-to-be (you can join at the party) are $40 each and include all the fun, fortunes, galleries, light bites and one drink ticket.

