© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New Hanover County Stormwater Services
Fees kick in for New Hanover County's Stormwater Services program, but at a discount
New Hanover County's Stormwater Services is on track to collect fees this year — but with lower rates, at least temporarily. Single-family residential properties are expected to each pay around $12 for the program until June 2022.