Saturday Nights at 8 PM on 91.3 FM

Each Saturday night on the Seagrass Folk Hour, Art Menius presents an hour of current and classic folk, bluegrass, and roots music.

Art Menius has been involved in American Roots music for over 40 years. He has been a festival, music conference, and concert producer, fundraiser, sponsorship and marketing director, emcee, stage manager, writer, and arts non-profit executive. He’s held positions with MerleFest, Appalshop, and the ArtsCenter in Carrboro, NC. He was also the Executive Director of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and first president of Folk Alliance International. He’s hosted radio shows since 2007 on stations in Whitesburg, KY and Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough, NC.

Tune in at 8:00 pm every Saturday on WHQR 91.3fm. You can also stream the program on your device through the WHQR app or WHQR.org.