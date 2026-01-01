Planet Money & How I Built This

Saturdays 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Planet Money explains the economy with playful storytelling and Peabody Award-winning deep-dive, roll-up-your-sleeves journalism. The team includes Mary Childs, Amanda Aronczyk, Jeff Guo, Nick Fountain, Erika Beras, Sarah Gonzalez, and Kenny Malone. Guy Raz hosts How I Built This, where innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists take us through the often challenging journeys they took to build their now iconic companies. Featured guests include the founders of Lyft, Patagonia, Zappos, Spanx, Samuel Adams, Instagram, and more.