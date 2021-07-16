Saturday nights at 10pm

A seasoned radio personality of early 70's FM progressive rock who got hooked on becoming a DJ by listening to Allen Freed1010 WINS NY in the late 50's, Bob Nary anchors his show on 60s & 70s artists but stretches both earlier & later. The show encompasses many genres and often showcases artists from Wilmington NC and his former CT home. This becomes On The Fly! Listen and pick up some trivia from Bob & notice the throw-back style of 70's free form radio days of finding some kind of connectivity between songs... sometimes for the entire program! But... not always. After all... it is on the fly.