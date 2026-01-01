Saturday 10:00 PM - 11:00 PM

A seasoned radio personality of early 70's FM progressive rock who got hooked on becoming a DJ by listening to Allen Freed on 1010 WINS NY in the late 50's, Bob Nary anchors his show on 60s & 70s artists but stretches both earlier & later. The show encompasses many genres and often showcases artists from Wilmington, NC and his former CT home. This becomes On The Fly! Listen and pick up some trivia from Bob & notice the throw-back style of 70s free-form radio days of finding some kind of connectivity between songs... sometimes for the entire program! But... not always. After all... it is on the fly.