Mon-Fri 12PM – 1PM

WHQR is excited to add WBUR’s On Point to our schedule on Monday, September 8th.

On Point helps listeners understand how the world works, at a time the world is more complex than ever. Its unique, curiosity-driven combination of original reporting, first-person stories, sound design, and in-depth live analysis creates an experience that strives to make the world more intelligible and humane.

Meghna Chakrabarti has hosted On Point since 2018. She has won awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Associated Press, and the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for her reporting and hosting. A former fellow at the Metcalf Institute for Environmental Reporting, Meghna holds bachelors degrees in civil and environmental engineering from Oregon State University, as well as a master’s degree in environmental science and risk management from Harvard University, and an MBA from Boston University.

Listen for On Point on HQR News, 91-3 FM, weekdays from 12 noon to 1pm, starting Monday, September 8th. The program will be preempted by WHQR’s The Newsroom, approximately every other Friday.

Due to this change, It's Been a Minute and Wild Card, currently heard on Mondays at noon, will move to Sunday afternoons at 4, beginning September 14th. There is not currently room in our schedule for NPR's Code Switch and Life Kit. Also, our noon broadcasts of Planet Money and How I Built This (Tuesdays) and Radio Lab (alternate Fridays) will no longer be heard at those times. You can catch those shows at their regular Saturday times of 10am and 1pm, respectively.

Send any questions or comments about the new schedule to feedback@whqr.org

To listen and read more https://www.npr.org/podcasts/510053/on-