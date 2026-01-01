Weekdays 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Celebrated for its depth, warmth, and curiosity, Exploring Music offers an inviting look at classical music for listeners of all ages. Each week unfolds through a five-episode arc centered on a single theme, using storytelling to illuminate connections between music, history, literature, nature, and human experience. The series encourages audiences to listen closely, reflect thoughtfully, and discover new pathways into the art form.

Produced by WFMT, Exploring Music has become a steady presence on classical radio, known for presenting music in a way that is engaging, approachable, and informative for both seasoned listeners and those newly exploring the repertoire.