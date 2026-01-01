Sundays 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is a series of one-hour programs, hosted by Elliott Forrest, featuring live, recorded performances by leading chamber music players from around the world. Programs feature enlightening commentary from CMS Co-Artistic Director David Finckel and the performers.

CMS presents an annual series of concerts and educational events for listeners ranging from connoisseurs to chamber music newcomers of all ages. Performing repertoire from over three centuries and numerous premieres by living composers, CMS offers programs curated to provide listeners a comprehensive perspective on the art of chamber music.