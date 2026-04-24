Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Wilmington Choral Society, "Disaster!" and Bo Webb

Rhonda previews several arts events including the Wilmington Choral Society's "Lights, Camera, 'Music! – Songs from the Stage and Screen", Sunday, April 26 at 4:00 at the Wilson Center, and Panache Theatrical Productions' "Disaster!" at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre, through May 3rd, 2026.

She also speaks with Wilmington filmmaker Bo Webb who is directing "The Varsity Line" written by his son Mack Webb and produced by Opera House Theatre Company, May 1-9, in the Stein Theater at Thalian Hall.