Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy: Brownie Harris

Rhonda speaks with acclaimed photographer Brownie Harris on the launch of the book, “Brownie Harris Retrospective 1970–2020”, May 22 from 7-9 pm at the Penthouse, 2 N. Front St.

She also speaks with Big Dawg artistic director Steve Vernon on the upcoming production of “What the Constitution Means to Me”, May 22-June 1, at the Stein Studio Theater at Thalian Hall.

