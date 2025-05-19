© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy

Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy: Brownie Harris

Published May 19, 2025 at 10:07 AM EDT
1 of 2  — BrownieBookCover-ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg-converter.jpg
2 of 2  — Show Image What the Constitution Means to Me.jpg

Rhonda speaks with acclaimed photographer Brownie Harris on the launch of the book, “Brownie Harris Retrospective 1970–2020”, May 22 from 7-9 pm at the Penthouse, 2 N. Front St.

She also speaks with Big Dawg artistic director Steve Vernon on the upcoming production of “What the Constitution Means to Me”, May 22-June 1, at the Stein Studio Theater at Thalian Hall.

