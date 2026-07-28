WHQR Presents ... From a Poet's Point of View: Poets Keep Receipts

This is WHQR Presents — where we platform interesting people and perspectives from around the region.

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View — featuring artists and community organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring show regulars Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda, and special guest for this episode — Marta Afetse

This episode was recorded live to tape on Tuesday, July 28. It’s entitled "Poets Keep Receipts," discussing the importance of poetry and the history of truth — and the idea that, as Malcolm X said, truth is on the side of the oppressed.

And, as always, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.

Below: Upcoming poetry events.

kroberts