WHQR Presents ... Poetry is the Thread of Our Lives, From a Poet's Point of View

This is WHQR Presents — where we platform interesting people and perspectives from around the region.

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View — featuring artists and community organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring show regulars Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda, and special guest for this episode –—Jim Knowles, aka Art E. Bug, co-owner of TheArtWorks here in Wilmington.

This episode was recorded on Tuesday, April 14 – it’s entitled Poetry is the Thread of Our Lives, in honor of April being National Poetry Month. Just a quick note about this episode, Speak Ya Peace decided to keep this episode raw and uncut, so listeners can experience it in full bloom like spring.

And, as always, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.