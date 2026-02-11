WHQR Presents ... Talk Black to Me, From a Poet's Point of View

This is WHQR Presents — where we platform interesting people and perspectives from around the region.

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View — featuring artists and community organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring show regulars Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda, and special guests for this episode, members of The Black Awakening Movement leadership: Baba Kahlil, Sister Tracey, Baba Jardea, and Sonya Bennetone-Patrick, Southeastern Regional Director of The National Black Leadership Caucus.

This episode was recorded on Friday, February 6, to discuss the lived conditions of being Black in America, the micro- and macro-aggressions that have been normalized, and to celebrate Mama Makeda's new book, "A Clinical & Historical Analysis of The Psychopathology of the ICE AGE DESCENDANTS: White Male & Female Dysfunction."

You can find more on The Black Awakening Movement here.

A quick note, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.