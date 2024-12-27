WHQR Presents... Kwanzaa, From a Poet's Point of View
This is WHQR Presents... — where we platform creators and people with interesting perspectives from around the region. Today’s show, focusing on the Kwanzaa holiday, is From a Poet’s Point of View — from Speak Ya Peace NC, a poetry collective and platform that facilitates art and conversations about issues stemming from racism and other forms of oppression and discrimination.
This episode was hosted by Mahlaynee Cooper, (a.k.a. Carrie Assata), and featured Robert Bellamy, (a.k.a. Scale HamHawk da Poet), Carrie Martin, and Yolanda Hernandez.
A quick note: while WHQR supports artists and the arts, these artists’ views are their own, not WHQR’s.