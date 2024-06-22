WHQR Presents... EE-Uh-Ohs, Episode 1: Pilot

Harmony, having faced numerous challenges in her professional journey, felt a pressing need to create a platform where these issues could be openly discussed and addressed. Her mission is to provide a voice for those who have been silenced by discriminatory practices and to offer support and guidance to anyone navigating these treacherous waters.

In each episode of EE-Uh-Ohs, Harmony reviews real-life cases of employment discrimination, shedding light on the systemic issues that perpetuate inequality in the workplace. With her empathetic and insightful approach, she breaks down the legal and emotional aspects of these cases, making them accessible to all listeners. Harmony also invites guests who have experienced discrimination firsthand, providing a platform for them to share their stories and raise awareness about the injustices they have faced.

Furthermore, EE-Uh-Ohs features interviews with experts and advocates who are part of systems designed to assist employees. These guests include employment lawyers, HR professionals, and mental health experts, all offering valuable advice and resources. Harmony also brings in specialists who can provide practical skills and strategies to help those currently experiencing workplace duress. Whether it's through learning how to document incidents effectively or understanding one's rights as an employee, each episode aims to empower listeners with the knowledge they need to protect and advocate for themselves.

Join our community! Follow the EE-Uh-Ohs Facebook group to stay updated on the latest episodes and engage in meaningful discussions. Have questions or stories to share? Email Harmony at Info@PersonnelSuccess.Org. We’d love to hear from you! Tune in, be inspired, and help us create a world where workplace discrimination is a thing of the past.