Roundtable: Wilmington's anti-camping ordinance and the issue of homelessness

Guests:

Ryan Zuidema, Wilmington Chief of Police

Stephanie Walker, New Hanover County Commissioner

Salette Andrews, Wilmington City Council Member

Billy Melon, downtown business owner

Theresa Shively, member of Wilmington's unhoused community

Pastor Meg McBribe, director of The Warming Shelter and service provider

Dr. Kimblery Hardy, social worker and Fayetteville State University professor*

*Hardy plans to run for Congress in 2026, but appeared only in her professional capacity as a social worker.

Notes: