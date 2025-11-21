© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Roundtable: Wilmington's anti-camping ordinance and the issue of homelessness

By Aaleah McConnell
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:53 AM EST
On this special episode, WHQR's Aaleah McConnell shares the highlights and throughlines of a wide-ranging panel on Wilmington's new anti-camping ordinance and the issue of homelessness.

Guests:

  • Ryan Zuidema, Wilmington Chief of Police
  • Stephanie Walker, New Hanover County Commissioner
  • Salette Andrews, Wilmington City Council Member
  • Billy Melon, downtown business owner
  • Theresa Shively, member of Wilmington's unhoused community
  • Pastor Meg McBribe, director of The Warming Shelter and service provider
  • Dr. Kimblery Hardy, social worker and Fayetteville State University professor*

*Hardy plans to run for Congress in 2026, but appeared only in her professional capacity as a social worker.

Notes:

  • Written, recorded, and produced by Aaleah McConnell
  • Edited by Kelly Kenoyer
  • Technical assistance was provided by WHQR program director Ken Campbell
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at <a href="mailto:amcconnell@whqr.org">amcconnell@whqr.org</a>.
