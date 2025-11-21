Roundtable: Wilmington's anti-camping ordinance and the issue of homelessness
On this special episode, WHQR's Aaleah McConnell shares the highlights and throughlines of a wide-ranging panel on Wilmington's new anti-camping ordinance and the issue of homelessness.
Guests:
- Ryan Zuidema, Wilmington Chief of Police
- Stephanie Walker, New Hanover County Commissioner
- Salette Andrews, Wilmington City Council Member
- Billy Melon, downtown business owner
- Theresa Shively, member of Wilmington's unhoused community
- Pastor Meg McBribe, director of The Warming Shelter and service provider
- Dr. Kimblery Hardy, social worker and Fayetteville State University professor*
*Hardy plans to run for Congress in 2026, but appeared only in her professional capacity as a social worker.
Notes:
- Written, recorded, and produced by Aaleah McConnell
- Edited by Kelly Kenoyer
- Technical assistance was provided by WHQR program director Ken Campbell