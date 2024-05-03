© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE: Updates, resources, and context
The Newsroom

Granny Flats: The secret solution to the housing crisis

By Kelly Kenoyer
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:26 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The affordable housing crisis is national in scope, but it’s uniquely painful in the South because of low wages and surging demand. So what are some creative solutions to this rapidly growing and intractable problem? Backyard cottages? Flipping hotels into rental housing? Or building out job training programs? We asked smart people in the housing space what they consider the most effective strategies to improve housing with help from the New Hanover Community Endowment.

Our panelists are: McKay Siegel, partner at East West Partners; Suzanne Rogers, Director of Housing at Cape Fear Collective; Chuck Marohn, founder of Strong Towns; and Terri Burhans, Community Development Network Officer for the New Hanover Community Endowment.

Links for today's show:

The Newsroom
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer