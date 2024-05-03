Granny Flats: The secret solution to the housing crisis
The affordable housing crisis is national in scope, but it’s uniquely painful in the South because of low wages and surging demand. So what are some creative solutions to this rapidly growing and intractable problem? Backyard cottages? Flipping hotels into rental housing? Or building out job training programs? We asked smart people in the housing space what they consider the most effective strategies to improve housing with help from the New Hanover Community Endowment.
Our panelists are: McKay Siegel, partner at East West Partners; Suzanne Rogers, Director of Housing at Cape Fear Collective; Chuck Marohn, founder of Strong Towns; and Terri Burhans, Community Development Network Officer for the New Hanover Community Endowment.
