The Newsroom

The Newsroom: What if...? A $350-million political thought experiment

Published December 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST
New Hanover County has a $350-million fund, with no specifics strings attached or plans for the the money. What if the county spent it on one main issue — like housing, transportation, education, or medical debt?

On this week's episode, guest host Kelly Kenoyer gets local experts to flex their political imagination. With a massive fund behind them, how would they tackle the major issues that have defined their careers in public service?

Guests include:

  • Housing advocate and Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight
  • Former Wilmington Planning Director Glenn Harbeck
  • North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell
  • WAVE Executive Director Marie Parker

And, speaking of housing, the last week saw some serious ups and downs for a proposed $50 million housing bond. Catch up here:

