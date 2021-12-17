The Newsroom: What if...? A $350-million political thought experiment

On this week's episode, guest host Kelly Kenoyer gets local experts to flex their political imagination. With a massive fund behind them, how would they tackle the major issues that have defined their careers in public service?

Guests include:



Housing advocate and Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight

Former Wilmington Planning Director Glenn Harbeck

North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell

WAVE Executive Director Marie Parker

And, speaking of housing, the last week saw some serious ups and downs for a proposed $50 million housing bond. Catch up here: