The Newsroom: A long, hard look at Cape Fear Community College

First up on the show, a conversation with WECT investigative reporter Ann McAdams, who has covered CFCC for years, including controversies over former President Dr. Ted Spring, the abrupt resignation of former President Dr. Amanda Lee, and concerns around the hiring of Jim Morton — all leading up to a report in early 2020 on workplace allegations.

WECT's investigative report: Top executives at CFCC say President Morton has created toxic culture

Then, Rachel Keith joins us to unpack her three-part series on CFCC, and explores some of the feedback we've received since it was published.

Catch up on her reporting here:

Part I: Unreleased faculty survey shows concerns over toxic workplace still plague CFCC

Part II: Concerns about transparency, evaluations, and communication with CFCC’s board and administration

Part III: CFCC quietly removes key parts of its employee handbook, exacerbating existing faculty concerns

