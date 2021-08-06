The Newsroom: Civil discourse isn't dead, news deserts can be irrigated, and beaches... well, they're complicated

We'll talk with Andre Brown and Will Knecht — chairs of the Democratic and GOP parties — about local elections, engaging the public, unaffiliated voters, how to sustain a big tent, and more.

Then, Les High and Sarah Nagem — founder and editor of the Border Belt Independent, respectively — on their new project. The Border Belt aims to provide high-quality, investigative journalism, for free, to newsrooms along the South Carolina border. We'll get into what inspired the project, and why it's important.

And, Port City Daily reporter Preston Lennon joins us to break down the complicated saga of beach-nourishment — that's the complex, expensive, and, at times, politically fraught process by which New Hanover County's beach towns keep their sand, and their economies, intact.

