Port City Politics
Week of September 27 - IATSE strike, Woody White resigns, Vantaca scores incentive offer, and Covid update

Published September 30, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
Port City Politics wide

On this episode of the podcast: A potential strike by the IASTE union could disrupt projects by Hulu, Netflix, and other streaming-service companies, Woody White resigns in protest from the UNCW Board, Wilmington-based Vantaca scores over a million dollars in grant offers, and what's the latest on boosters, third shots, and other vaccine news?

Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

