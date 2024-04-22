A Fond Farewell to Rachel Lewis Hilburn

We are sad to announce that, after many wonderful years, Rachel Lewis Hilburn has decided to leave WHQR to pursue other exciting opportunities.

It’s hard to overstate Rachel’s impact on our community through her numerous roles at the station over the years. From her reporting work and providing important public safety information during major storms, to hosting well over 400 episodes of CoastLine since 2014, Rachel has been a beloved voice to so many of you and a valued colleague. We will miss her.

Rachel will host two new CoastLine programs in March and will present encore editions to round out the month. We’ll announce any future schedule changes, soon.

We hope you will join us in thanking Rachel for all she has done for our listeners in the Cape Fear Region and in wishing her the very best in her future endeavors.