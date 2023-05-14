© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: New Hanover High School students take over the pod!

By Kelly Kenoyer
Published May 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! This week, Kelly takes over as host to bring the voices of 18 talented young students from New Hanover High School. (So, really, it's a double takeover!)

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Kelly's been teaching her Podlab class at a local New Hanover County high school for several months now, and they finally got a tour of the station and the downtown courthouse! Now you get the chance to hear from them about their school, journalism, and their plans for the future.

This week's music is a lofi playlist.

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
