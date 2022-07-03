CFR: NHCS sex abuse civil case, Jason Minnicozzi resigns, and why Holly Childs left WDI
This week, we talk about some upheaval the race for state senate seat 7, the latest court ruling from New Hanover County School District’s ongoing sexual abuse scandal, and why Holly Childs really left WIlmington Downtown, Inc.
Show notes:
Thanks for listening this week!
Here are links to all of Rachel’s budget reporting:
- The civil suit against NHCS is on hold until a three-judge panel makes a ruling
- Superior Court Judge holding hearing on NHCS civil cases brought by victims of Kelly and Frank
- Fate of civil case against NHCS unknown, but judge ok's defense calls for 'independent medical exams'
- Deep Dive: In heated, three-day court battle, NHCS tries to block Kelly's victims from suing
- NHCS sues its insurance companies over $31 million in additional coverage in sexual abuse civil case
- NHCS civil suit: A 'missing' document uncovered, new allegations explained, and plaintiffs share their psychological struggles
Here’s the scoop on senate candidate Jason Minnicozzi stepping down.
Here’s Cece Nunn’s reporting: Former WDI Director Offers Different Reasons For Her Departure
Thank you to Rachel Keith, Ben Schachtman, and Cece Nunn for being on the show.
Music this week:
Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig
Hombre Mío by Ensamble Real Book Argentina
The Night is Cold by Ensamble Real Book Argentina
Sirron by Ensamble Real Book Argentina