Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: NHCS sex abuse civil case, Jason Minnicozzi resigns, and why Holly Childs left WDI

Published July 3, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
This week, we talk about some upheaval the race for state senate seat 7, the latest court ruling from New Hanover County School District’s ongoing sexual abuse scandal, and why Holly Childs really left WIlmington Downtown, Inc.

Show notes:

Thanks for listening this week!

Here are links to all of Rachel’s budget reporting:

Here’s the scoop on senate candidate Jason Minnicozzi stepping down.

Here’s Cece Nunn’s reporting: Former WDI Director Offers Different Reasons For Her Departure

Thank you to Rachel Keith, Ben Schachtman, and Cece Nunn for being on the show.

Music this week:

Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig

Hombre Mío by Ensamble Real Book Argentina

The Night is Cold by Ensamble Real Book Argentina

Sirron by Ensamble Real Book Argentina

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
