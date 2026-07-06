2026 Summer 3-Day Pledge Drive

100% Community Powered Media

Your donation fuels the future of WHQR! Donate today by visiting the WHQR Donation Page or calling 910 343-1138.

A year ago, WHQR faced an uncertain future. Federal funding ended, and we had to make a choice. We could have decreased our staff and service — or — we could ask our community to step up. You know what happened? YOU did.

Listeners like you decided that independent local journalism mattered enough to support directly. That decision kept us on the air every single day this past year. That decision created your 100% Community Powered public radio station.

Now we're asking you to renew your support with a new gift or join our community of supporters for the first time. Your gift is critical to WHQR's health in the future.

You've been listening to WHQR for reporting that reflects our community’s real concerns. Stories about local government, education, healthcare, and the issues that affect your neighborhood. That reporting doesn't happen without people who believe it's worth funding.

Your gift right now makes a direct difference in what we can do tomorrow. Please give generously and help us reach our very important $80,000 goal in only three days by visiting the WHQR donation page or calling 910-343-1138 (from 6am to 6pm).

Today Only! Clean the Cape Fear with Every Pledge

At more than 9,000 square miles, the Cape Fear River Basin is the largest watershed in North Carolina, and the drinking water supply for 1 in 5 North Carolinians. Today, you can be a part of the work to help protect and improve our river!

WHQR has partnered with Cape Fear River Watch so that for every pledge to WHQR today, July 7, Cape Fear River Watch staff and volunteers will remove an additional pound of trash from the Cape Fear River, helping to make our river clean, safe, and beautiful for generations to come.

Summer 2026 Sweepstakes! - One-Night Stay at The Umstead

Everyone who calls or pledges online is automatically entered to win an overnight stay at The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

The Umstead Gift Certificate Includes:



An overnight stay at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in a Premier Guest Room

Breakfast for 2 in Herons

Chef's Dinner Tasting Menu for 2 in Herons (excludes alcoholic beverages and gratuity)

NOTE: Certificate is valid through December 1, 2026 only

Sweepstakes runs from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 9

Sweepstakes Rules:



All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered

Only one entry per household

Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win

You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*

The prize is not redeemable for cash

The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize

Contest ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026

The winner will be notified by phone or email

*To enter without pledging, please email memberservices@whqr.org with your name and phone number.