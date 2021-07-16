Terri Everett

Terri is a former Senior Executive with thirty-six years of federal service, where she held senior staff and executive leadership positions in three agencies. Her leadership experience spanned several disciplines, including Human Resources, Program and Project Management, Procurement and Acquisition, Government Contracting, and Logistics. She is passionate about giving back and serves on several Boards in the Community.

A native North Carolinian, Terri retired “back home” to Wilmington, North Carolina from Northern Virginia, where she was a member of WETA and WAMU. She has been an avid listener of public radio for over 25 years and credits her knowledge and preparation to discuss current events at work and in social situations to the excellent programming and analysis that public radio provides. The solid programming that WHQR provides is no different, and Terri is honored to serve on the Board of a station that is so entertaining and informative and gives so much to its Community.

Terri holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland; a Masters in Management from Central Michigan University; and a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National Defense University. She held the highest certification levels in both Contracting and Program Management and was certified by a Defense agency as a Logistician.

She has two adult children and two granddaughters. She enjoys spending quality time with her immediate and extended family; listening to public radio; reading historical novels; researching family history; playing Scrabble; and listening to Oldies and Classical music.

