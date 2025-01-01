Samuel Smithson

Sam Smithson grew up in Concord, NC and first came to Wilmington as a student at UNC Wilmington, where he met his wife, Caroline. After several years working in education in the Charlotte area, the two were thrilled to return to the coast three years ago—this time with their big black lab mix, Manny McLoverton, in tow.

Sam was drawn to education by the example of his mother, a lifelong educator whose deep relationships with students and families inspired him to make a similar impact. He now serves as an administrator in New Hanover County Schools, where he focuses on building people and systems that support meaningful growth.

His journey with public radio began in 2015 with Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, but quickly deepened into a search for balanced, trustworthy journalism. His introduction to WHQR came before moving back to Wilmington. Sam began reading WHQR's local coverage to reconnect with the region, and he’s been grateful for the station’s emphasis on education and community issues ever since.

Sam believes that access to accurate, fair information, community engagement, and cultural experiences are the most powerful tools for personal and collective growth, and that's why he joined WHQR’s Board of Directors. When he’s not working, you can find him on the basketball court, riding his road bike, relaxing on the beach, or cooking for friends and family.

