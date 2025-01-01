Sam Wheeler

Sam is a native of Wrightsville Beach and attended Tileston, Williston and New Hanover High School (GO WILDCATS!). As a lifeguard and volunteer fireman on the beach, Sam’s desire to serve his community started early. His mom set the example by leading the effort to secure the federal and state land grants to start the Wrightsville Beach park.

After completing his bachelor’s degree at Montreat college outside of Asheville NC, Sam married his amazing wife Janet, and relocated back to Wilmington in 2007 with their twin daughters.

Sam’s working career has spanned leadership roles in global non-profit organizations including the Billy Graham Evangelical Association and Samaritan’s Purse, doing ministry and humanitarian relief work. Transitioning into the med-tech industry 25 years ago, Sam currently works for a venture capital AI company in healthcare, improving patients lives and delivering health equity through enabling technology.

Sam currently serves on the joint New Hanover County Commissioner’s and Wilmington City Council intergovernmental Community Relations Advisory Committee, which is tasked to make our governmental bodies aware of any discrimination or prejudice against all protected classes of individuals, and recommend a path forward.

Having served on several governmental and non-profit boards over the years, Sam looks forward to bringing that experience to the WHQR board.

The Wheeler family enjoys everything the lower Cape Fear region has to offer, as an avid waterman from his childhood days, Sam is usually out in the boat fishing with his girls, or taking in the beautiful scenery with his wife along the ICW. The family also serves in the children’s ministry at Port City Community Church, where they have attended since moving back to Wilmington.

