Richard Clerkin

Rich grew up in New York. After attending Regis High School in Manhattan, he earned a BA in Economics from Grinnell College, an MPA from the University of Delaware, and a PhD in Public Affairs from Indiana University in Bloomington. After 17 years on faculty at NC State, he and his wife Rhonda moved from Raleigh to Wilmington so he could become the Betty and Dan Cameron Family Distinguished Professor of Innovation in the Nonprofit Sector at UNCW. At UNCW he teaches a variety of topics related to nonprofit management and his research interests focus broadly on understanding why people voluntarily contribute to the common good and the role that place plays in giving and volunteering decisions.

As long-time sustaining members of their local stations, NPR provided the background to their children’s (Maggie and Tommy) development, providing unbiased news and witty entertainment for car trips around town and across the country, and is a big part of why they are both working in careers in public service. Rich was drawn to serve on WHQR’s board because of the station’s commitment to providing that same unbiased news and entertainment at the local level. Through his service, he hopes to help the station to continue to grow and provide many driveway moments to families across Southeastern North Carolina.

When not engaging in all things nonprofit management, Rich is an avid Yankee fan and home brewer, enjoying getting to know the area’s many breweries with Rhonda and Cavan, their big goofball of a Sheepadoodle.