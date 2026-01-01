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Megan Sweeney

Megan Sweeney

Digital Associate

Megan Sweeney is a visual storyteller who combines digital media creativity with research in Integrated Marketing Communications to help communities connect and engage in meaningful ways. She earned her undergraduate degree in Film and Television from the Savannah College of Art and Design and is now working toward a Master's in Integrated Marketing Communications at UNCW. She brings both creativity and a thoughtful, organized approach to her work in communications.