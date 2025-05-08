Lily Zukerman grew up in the Wilmington arts scene performing in local community theatre and, after receiving her Bachelors in Political Science from NC State University, she was itching to return to the vibrant and connected community that is so unique to our city. After graduation, Lily served with Communities in Schools of the Cape Fear as a Student Support Specialist at Holly Shelter Middle School, and spent her summers helping coordinate Freedom School in partnership with CIS and the Children’s Defense Fund. You can catch her onstage with many a local theatre company (Opera House Theatre Company’s summer stock veteran 15 years running!) or haunting local eateries looking for the next exciting special.

