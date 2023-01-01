Katharine Chapin is a recent UNCW graduate who studied Film and Psychology. As a very involved student who cherished her college community deeply, she served as the co-president of Flicker Film Society, UNCW's main film production club, where she helped lead a group of 40-60 students in weekly meetings, film-centric events, and short films. Katharine also worked at the University Learning Center's "writing center" as a writing tutor/consultant, assisting students in the outlining, drafting, and revision processes of their academic papers, ultimately striving to help them become better writers. She also worked as a Seahawk Link for three years, serving as a peer mentor to first-year students in a media-literacy "Uni-101" course.

Currently, she is a part of Cape Fear's Big Buddy program and works as a nanny to two young boys. When she's not around kids, you can find her crocheting or crafting, reading existential romance novels, or thrifting for home decor. Katharine is always looking for more ways to get involved in the community, and WHQR seemed like a wonderful place to start her post-grad journey.