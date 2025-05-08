Kate Sullivan moved to Eastern North Carolina in 2019 as an active duty Marine Judge Advocate. Kate transitioned to the civil service in 2022 and has served as a general counsel for the Department of the Navy since then. She and her husband Graham, also a Marine, planted their flag in Emerald Isle. Graham and Kate have three young daughters, Grace, Gloria, and Gwen.

Kate was drawn to the practice of law and the Marine Corps by her desire to serve. She attended McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, California and graduated with her Juris Doctorate in 2015, the same year she accepted her commission as a Marine Corps Officer. Kate grew up in Lodi, California and remains close to her family who still lives in and around Lodi.

Her journey in public radio began at her undergraduate university in Stockton, California, where Kate became an avid listener of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Since college, Kate has listened to NPR nearly every morning either in the office or on her commute. WHQR became a staple in her morning routine as her source of local and national news during her commute to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and later Marine Corps Base Lejeune.

Kate believes that access to information is a basic need and right for all Americans. Information is the cornerstone of power and connectivity in communities.

