Joseph Casares is the Director of Radiology at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Joseph was hired by NHNHRMC in 2017 as a Radiology Manager. Prior to moving to Wilmington, NC he worked as a Radiology Manager at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and held several leadership roles within Radiology at Baptist Health South Florida.

Joseph was a born and raised in Miami, FL to parents of Cuban descent. After high school, Joseph joined the United States Air Force where he began his journey in medical imaging. After being honorably discharged, Joseph continued his studies and obtained a Master’s in Business Administration from Barry University in 2015 and a Bachelors in Healthcare Administration from Florida International University in 2012. He is currently a member of the Association for Medical Imaging Management. Joseph currently serves as a Board Member on the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Latin American Business Council, a member of the S.E. North Carolina Advocacy Council, and VP of the International School at Gregory PTA.

Joseph moved to Wilmington with his wife, Elena on January 2017 and have two spritely boys Harrison (6) and Conrad (4) and a two year old puppy named Eliza. They have loved living in Wilmington and have enjoyed the city’s beautiful setting to raise their boys. Joseph enjoys cooking, reading, getting together with friends and spending time outside with his family. He feels humbled to be able to contribute to his community in many ways and is so grateful for the opportunities in his path throughout the nearly five years of living in Wilmington. Joseph is a hard worker who is not afraid to meet challenges with creative solutions and explore ways that bring community together.