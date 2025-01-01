Jon Berger lives in Wilmington with his wife Liz and his two amazing daughters Lillian (19) who is a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Eve (16) who is a junior John T Hoggard High School. In 2024 Jon was the Democratic candidate for North Carolina State Representative from District 20 in Wilmington. In September 2023 he retired from the U.S. Government after almost 30 years of service. From 1995 until 2002 he was a legislative policy aide in the U.S. Congress, serving first for Representative Gary Ackerman (D-NY), and then for Senator Jack Reed (D-RI). In September 2002 he entered the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Service Officer. He and his family were posted abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark; Belgrade, Serbia; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Tel Aviv, Israel; as well as a domestic assignment in Washington, D.C. His final posting in the State Department - and what brought the family to Wilmington NC - was as a Foreign Policy Advisor to Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) at Camp Lejeune, the largest US Marine Corps base in the world. He is the recipient of several State Department meritorious awards for his work overseas.

Since retiring in 2023 he joined the Board of Creating Friendships for Peace, a peace-building/dialogue group that brings teenagers from both sides of the conflict in Cyprus and Israel to the United States for a three week program and homestay with American families; he volunteers on the awards committee of the North Carolina Heroes Fund, a veteran service organization that provides financial assistance to veterans in need; and as of May 2025 he has joined the board of WHQR, Wilmington’s local affiliate station for National Public Radio.

