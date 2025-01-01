© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.3fm and 92.7fm are experiencing interference. We are working to correct the issue and hope to have a clear signal back soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Jean Hall

Board Member

Jean came to New Hanover County from Louisville, Kentucky, in 2006, where she was an active member of the Louisville Public Media network, the local public radio nonprofit. Upon arriving in Wilmington, she became a member of WHQR and has organized pledge drive teams over the years. A fan of live music and the fine arts, Jean appreciates the stellar programming provided by WHQR, especially the support around local artists in The MC Erny Gallery. Earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Louisville, Jean has served as an educator of languages and global education across her career. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership, which supports her administrative and supervisory roles in New Hanover County Schools. Beyond public radio, Jean’s interests surround whatever her three children are up to around the world, traveling, supporting international student exchange, cooking, and seeking out new and fun things to do in the Wilmington area.