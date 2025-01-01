Jean came to New Hanover County from Louisville, Kentucky, in 2006, where she was an active member of the Louisville Public Media network, the local public radio nonprofit. Upon arriving in Wilmington, she became a member of WHQR and has organized pledge drive teams over the years. A fan of live music and the fine arts, Jean appreciates the stellar programming provided by WHQR, especially the support around local artists in The MC Erny Gallery. Earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Louisville, Jean has served as an educator of languages and global education across her career. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership, which supports her administrative and supervisory roles in New Hanover County Schools. Beyond public radio, Jean’s interests surround whatever her three children are up to around the world, traveling, supporting international student exchange, cooking, and seeking out new and fun things to do in the Wilmington area.