Gwen Gulliksen teaches high school culinary arts at GLOW where she also writes grants for the school’s Garden Club and manages four large garden beds. She most recently taught at CFCC where she was the Director of Culinary Arts, the Director of the Great Teachers Program as well as founding the CFCC Community Enrichment Culinary Program. She is actively involved with food insecurity in Wilmington and sits on the advisory boards of Willowdale Farms, The Martin Luther King Community Center Community Kitchen, The Cape Fear Food Council and the 24th Street School Garden and has written multiple grants addressing this issue. Gulliksen also teaches global & healthy cuisine classes at the Seasoned Gourmet. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two college age boys around the table sharing.