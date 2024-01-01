George Domby moved from New York City to Wilmington in 2006. In New York, he worked as Gift and Financial Information Administrator/Systems Manager for the Chautauqua Foundation, and as Artistic Administrator for Chautauqua Opera in both its Chautauqua and New York City offices. After moving to Wilmington, George worked briefly as a real estate broker before joining the staff of Child Development Center, Inc., a nonprofit developmental day preschool, as its Finance Manager for almost 17 years. He subsequently served as Finance/Administrative Director for Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc., before getting his “dream job” at WHQR.

George grew up in Ohio and received his Bachelor of Music degree in Voice Performance from The Ohio State University. He is a proud former member of The Ohio State University Marching Band (TBDBITL). He received his Master’s degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. After graduate school, George received an administrative fellowship from OPERA America and later joined their staff as Development Associate/Government Affairs Representative in their office in Washington, DC. Since moving to Wilmington, he has appeared in nearly 40 community theatre productions and established his own nonprofit arts production company, C’est La Guerre.

