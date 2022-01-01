Franchon Francees is the founder of Healing Your Almond, a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, and a Certified Trauma Practitioner and Trainer. She founded Healing Your Almond, a Wilmington, NC-based consulting group, in 2019, utilizing her expertise in both trauma and emotional intelligence to help companies address employee stress and team efficiency. Known for her authentic leadership and engaging presentations, Franchon discovered her passion for mental health in 2007 while working at a 61-bed treatment facility, first as a direct care staff member and later as its Clinical/Residential Coordinator. This experience taught her that you can change someone’s life simply by talking to them, which is why she values authentic conversations in her work with organizations.

In 2016, Franchon moved to Wilmington, NC, and continued her clinical work in a community-based mental health setting, specializing in treating those impacted by trauma. Prior to her work in mental health, Franchon was the project manager for a startup in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Bentley University in 2005 with a degree in business and earned a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health in 2011 from Ohio University.

A highlight in her life and career was being the keynote speaker at Sitting Bull College’s beginning of the year Summit in 2021. Franchon is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and is proud to apply an Afro-indigenous lens to all of her work.