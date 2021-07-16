In the summer of 2011 Beverley Dean and her husband, Philippe Vandatte, came from San Diego to visit friends and found that they liked the area, the history, and small town life. They explored the area and without any prior intent decided to make a cross-country move. On the way to the airport they put offers on two houses and a few months later made the move. They are delighted to have settled here to explore the East Coast and experience the South. Their leisure time is spent sailing, going to cultural events, exploring the East Coast and traveling internationally.

As long-time supporters of public radio and TV they immediately continued that support with WHQR and PBS-NC. They would not live in a community without public stations for reliable, varied news and entertainment. They were happily surprised that the small city of Wilmington had such a wide variety of cultural offerings from small performance arts theaters to classical music, jazz and blues. Beverley soon became involved with Chamber Music Wilmington (CMW). She was invited to join the Board of CMW and has served as President for several years.

Beverley is from Canada and Philippe from Belgium, and both lived most of their lives in California. She has a Master’s in Education. Beverley was the Director of Employment for the San Diego Community College District’s four colleges and 6,500 employees where she oversaw hiring for all levels of administrative staff, faculty and management.