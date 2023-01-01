Adrianna Masters

Adrianna grew up coming to Wilmington for family vacations and officially made it home in 2007. Originally from Raleigh, NC, she moved to Wilmington to attend UNCW to study Business Marketing and Sociology. A passionate North Carolina resident, she’s looking to become more involved in the growth and prosperity of the Wilmington area. She currently works as a buyer and business analyst for a fast growing e-commerce company in the community. In her free time you’ll find her enjoying live music, spending time with friends, and tending to her garden.