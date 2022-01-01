NPR Live Coverage

Search Query
Show Search
Home
Local
Local News
CoastLine
The Newsroom
Port City Politics
StoryCorps
Local News
CoastLine
The Newsroom
Port City Politics
StoryCorps
National / NPR
All Things Considered
Morning Edition
Weekend Edition
National News
All Things Considered
Morning Edition
Weekend Edition
National News
ClassicalHQR
ClassicalHQR Schedule
Vivace with Jemila Ericson
Allegro with Cheril Lee
Salmagundi with Pat Marriott
ClassicalHQR Schedule
Vivace with Jemila Ericson
Allegro with Cheril Lee
Salmagundi with Pat Marriott
Music
Programs
Reviews & News
Soup to Nuts Live!
A Little Lunch Music
Programs
Reviews & News
Soup to Nuts Live!
A Little Lunch Music
Culture
Cultural Calendar
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Prologue
The MC Erny Gallery
StoryCorps
Cultural Calendar
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Prologue
The MC Erny Gallery
StoryCorps
Programs
News/Talk
Entertainment
HQR News Schedule
News/Talk
Entertainment
HQR News Schedule
About WHQR
WHQR's Story
Staff
Contact Us
Employment
WHQR Boards
Telling Public Radio's Story
WHQR Financial Documents
WHQR Strategic Plan 2021
EEO Reports
Where Are They Now?
WHQR's Story
Staff
Contact Us
Employment
WHQR Boards
Telling Public Radio's Story
WHQR Financial Documents
WHQR Strategic Plan 2021
EEO Reports
Where Are They Now?
Support
Donate to WHQR
Become a Day Sponsor
Leave a Legacy
Join our Leadership Circle
WHQR Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Donate a Vehicle
Matching Gifts
Donate to WHQR
Become a Day Sponsor
Leave a Legacy
Join our Leadership Circle
WHQR Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Donate a Vehicle
Matching Gifts
© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Menu
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
HQR News 91.3
On Air
Now Playing
Classical HQR 92.7
All Streams
Home
Local
Local News
CoastLine
The Newsroom
Port City Politics
StoryCorps
Local News
CoastLine
The Newsroom
Port City Politics
StoryCorps
National / NPR
All Things Considered
Morning Edition
Weekend Edition
National News
All Things Considered
Morning Edition
Weekend Edition
National News
ClassicalHQR
ClassicalHQR Schedule
Vivace with Jemila Ericson
Allegro with Cheril Lee
Salmagundi with Pat Marriott
ClassicalHQR Schedule
Vivace with Jemila Ericson
Allegro with Cheril Lee
Salmagundi with Pat Marriott
Music
Programs
Reviews & News
Soup to Nuts Live!
A Little Lunch Music
Programs
Reviews & News
Soup to Nuts Live!
A Little Lunch Music
Culture
Cultural Calendar
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Prologue
The MC Erny Gallery
StoryCorps
Cultural Calendar
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Prologue
The MC Erny Gallery
StoryCorps
Programs
News/Talk
Entertainment
HQR News Schedule
News/Talk
Entertainment
HQR News Schedule
About WHQR
WHQR's Story
Staff
Contact Us
Employment
WHQR Boards
Telling Public Radio's Story
WHQR Financial Documents
WHQR Strategic Plan 2021
EEO Reports
Where Are They Now?
WHQR's Story
Staff
Contact Us
Employment
WHQR Boards
Telling Public Radio's Story
WHQR Financial Documents
WHQR Strategic Plan 2021
EEO Reports
Where Are They Now?
Support
Donate to WHQR
Become a Day Sponsor
Leave a Legacy
Join our Leadership Circle
WHQR Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Donate a Vehicle
Matching Gifts
Donate to WHQR
Become a Day Sponsor
Leave a Legacy
Join our Leadership Circle
WHQR Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Donate a Vehicle
Matching Gifts
NPR Live Coverage
The confirmation hearings will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 21.