© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
National

A Texas group that wants to ban abortion nationwide is targeting New Mexico

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published February 8, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

A nationwide movement to enact local ordinances against abortion drugs has New Mexico's attorney general taking action. A fight in the courts may be just what abortion opponents want.

Copyright 2023 KUNM

National
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham is an NPR International Correspondent based in Beirut, Lebanon.
See stories by Alice Fordham