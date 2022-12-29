A nearly week-long driving ban is lifted in Buffalo as temperatures rise

The winter storm death toll has risen to 37 in the Buffalo, N.Y., area as officials deploy resources to clear snowed-in streets and lift a driving ban.

Seven of the deaths in the Buffalo area occurred in the suburbs. Western New York's rising death toll brings the nation's number of fatalities from the past week's massive winter storm to more than 50.

The nearly week-long driving ban in Buffalo, instituted Friday at 9:30 a.m., has been lifted as temperatures rise. All major state highways in western New York have also reopened with the driving ban being lifted.

"Hundreds of very large pieces of equipment will still be out clearing streets from curb-to-curb," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Wednesday night. "Please exercise caution while walking or driving."

A travel advisory will remain in effect in Erie County, which includes Buffalo, until further notice.

Joed Viera / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Pedestrians walk past workers attempting to repair a water line in Buffalo on Monday.

The National Weather Service forecasts higher-than-expected temperatures for the eastern U.S. in the next two weeks. Buffalo is expected reach the low 50s by Friday.

Authorities are preparing for flooding as the snow melts, but the NWS predicts the flooding will only be minor "depending on how much rain occurs this weekend."

"As temperatures begin to rise, we are preparing for potential flooding due to melting snow in Western New York," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday evening. "We have nearly 800,000 sandbags & more than 300 pumps & generators ready to deploy."

The National Guard began conducting door-to-door wellness checks Wednesday morning in neighborhoods that lost power, Poloncarz said at a news conference. The checks will continue until at least Friday morning.

"We are fearful that there are individuals who may have perished living alone or two people who are not doing well in an establishment, especially those that still don't have power," Poloncarz said.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.