Voting is about to end in the USA Mullet Championships

Published August 19, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Business in the front, party in the back - which is one way to describe the mullet, a hairdo popular in the '80s. It fell out of favor among some people but not among participants in the U.S.A. Mullet Championships. What started as a local competition in Michigan, Mullet Central, spread to New York, other states and everywhere online. So who's the next mullet champion? That's up to you. Voting at mulletchamp.com today. It's MULLET EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

