U.S. holds indirect talks with Iran, with a U.S. military commander present

Updated February 6, 2026 at 12:44 PM EST

MUSCAT, Oman — Iran and the United States held indirect talks in Oman on Friday, negotiations that appeared to return to the starting point on how to approach discussions over Tehran's nuclear program. But for the first time, America brought its top military commander in the Middle East to the table.

The presence of U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the American military's Central Command, in his dress uniform at the talks in Muscat, the Omani capital, served as a reminder that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships were now off the coast of Iran in the Arabian Sea.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to reach a deal on the program after earlier sending the carrier to the region over Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests that killed thousands and saw tens of thousands of others detained in the Islamic Republic.

Gulf Arab nations fear an attack could spark a regional war that would drag them in as well.

That threat is real — U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone near the Lincoln and Iran attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz just days before Friday's talks in this sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

Iranian Foreign Ministry / AP / AP In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (center) heads to a venue for talks between Iran and the U.S., in Muscat, Oman, Friday.

"We did note that nuclear talks and the resolution of the main issues must take place in a calm atmosphere, without tension and without threats," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later told journalists.

"The prerequisite for any dialogue is refraining from threats and pressure," he added. "We stated this point explicitly today as well, and we expect it to be observed so that the possibility of continuing the talks exists."

The U.S., represented by U.S. Mideast special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, did not immediately comment on the talks. Araghchi said diplomats would return to their capitals, signaling this round of negotiations was over.

Iran's top diplomat offers a positive note

Araghchi offered cautious optimism as he spoke in a live interview from Muscat on Iranian state television. He described Friday's talks as taking place over multiple rounds and said that they were focused primarily on finding a framework for further negotiations.

"We will hold consultations with our capitals regarding the next steps, and the results will be conveyed to Oman's foreign minister," Araghchi said.

"The mistrust that has developed is a serious challenge facing the negotiations," Araghchi said. "We must first address this issue, and then enter into the next level of negotiations."

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who oversaw multiple rounds of negotiations before Israel launched its 12-day war on Iran in June, called the talks "useful to clarify both the Iranian and American thinking and identify areas for possible progress."

Still, Oman described the talks as a means to find "the requisite foundations for the resumption of both diplomatic and technical negotiations" rather than a step toward reaching a nuclear deal or easing tensions.

The had initialy been expected to take place in Turkey in a format that would have included regional countries as well, and would have included topics like Tehran's ballistic missile program — something Iran apparently rejected in favor of focusing only on its nuclear program.

Before the June war, Iran had been enriching uranium up to 60% purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels. The U.N. nuclear watchdog — International Atomic Energy Agency — had said Iran was the only country in the world to enrich to that level that wasn't armed with the bomb.

Iran has been refusing requests by the IAEA to inspect the sites bombed in the June war, raising the concerns of nonproliferation experts. Even before that, Iran has restricted IAEA inspections since Trump's decision in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw America from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Omani palace hosts talks

Friday's talks saw in-person meetings at a palace near Muscat's international airport, used by Oman in earlier talks Iran-U.S. talks in 2025. Associated Press journalists saw Iranian officials first at the palace and later returning to their hotel before the Americans came separately.

It remains unclear just what terms Iran is willing to negotiate at the talks. Tehran has maintained that these talks will only be on its nuclear program. However, the Al Jazeera satellite news network reported that diplomats from Egypt, Turkey and Qatar offered Iran a proposal in which Tehran would halt enrichment for three years, send its highly enriched uranium out of the country and pledge "not initiate the use of ballistic missiles."

Russia had signaled it would take the uranium, but Iran has said ending the program or shipping out the uranium were nonstarters.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the talks needed to include all those issues.

"I'm not sure you can reach a deal with these guys, but we're going to try to find out," he said.

