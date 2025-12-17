© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Providence mayor says team investigating Brown shooting is focused and working well

By Sarah Handel,
Ailsa ChangJonaki Mehta
Published December 17, 2025 at 5:16 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Brett Smiley, mayor of Providence, R.I., about the investigation into the shooting at Brown University.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National All Things Considered
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta