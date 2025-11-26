2 West Virginia National Guard members shot in D.C., authorities say

Updated November 26, 2025 at 5:25 PM EST

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were injured following a shooting near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting erupted a few blocks north of the White House. Emergency responders were sent to the scene at 2:18 p.m. ET. They treated and took three gunshot victims to a hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was aware that two Guard members were "critically wounded." He added that the attacker was also shot. He also announced plans to send 500 more Guard troops to D.C. at the request of President Trump.

"This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure we make Washington, D.C. safe and beautiful," he added.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey had earlier said two members of the West Virginia National Guard were killed, but walked back his assertion less than half an hour later.

"We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members," he wrote on X.

The Metropolitan Police Department said one suspect is in custody.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was aware of the incident.

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen ... is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that federal agents were on the scene of the shooting. FBI Director Kash Patel also said on X that the bureau "is engaged and assisting with the investigation."

Over the past few months, more than 2,000 National Guard personnel have been sent to D.C. to assist with patrols and beautification efforts.

More than half of the Guard members were brought in from other states, including about 179 Guard members from West Virginia, according to the military's Joint Task Force in D.C.

Trump began deploying troops to the nation's capital in early August over concerns about the city's crime rate. Last week, a federal judge ruled that the use of troops in D.C. was unlawful and ordered an end to the deployment. The judge's preliminary injunction has not yet taken effect to give the Trump administration time to appeal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

