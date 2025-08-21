Focus on the Family Founder James Dobson dies at 89

Conservative Christian leader James Dobson — who founded Focus on the Family and was once called "the nation's most influential evangelical leader " — died Thursday, according to a statement from the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute.

Dobson authored dozens of books, hosted a well known radio show, and spent his life advocating for traditional family values.

He grew to prominence in the 1970s as a psychologist giving parenting advice (particularly emphasizing the need for discipline), and influenced a generation of evangelical parents in the process. He then founded Focus on the Family in 1977, and helped establish the Christian think tank Family Research Council in the early '80s.

Focus on the Family advocates against abortion rights, opposes evolution being taught in schools, and works against LGBTQ+ rights. They've said that homosexuality is a "particularly evil lie of Satan " and that " Transgender ideology is a lie from the pit of hell."

Dobson was born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1936 and is survived by his wife of 64 years, his two children, and two grandchildren, according to the statement.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

