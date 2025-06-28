Funeral of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Today in Minnesota, former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were laid to rest

(SOUNDBITE OF BELLS RINGING)

DETROW: The bells at the Basilica of St. Mary could be heard across downtown Minneapolis. The Hortmans were killed in their homes two weeks ago by a man authorities say posed as a police officer. He's also accused of wounding a state senator and his wife and allegedly had planned to seek out other targets before he was apprehended. The act of political violence stunned the country, though today's funeral focused more on the lives lost. We're joined now by Minnesota Public Radio's Clay Masters, who was there. Hi, Clay.

CLAY MASTERS, BYLINE: Hello.

DETROW: Set the scene for us of what you saw today.

MASTERS: It was the historic Basilica of St. Mary, just really a cornerstone of Catholic faith in Minneapolis since 1914. Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris were there. They were seated in the front row next to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The Hortmans' two adult children and Hortman's parents were there. There was a steady stream of state lawmakers of both major political parties walking into this just big, beautiful old church.

DETROW: Clay, for several weeks, we've been talking about the fact that these deaths come as the country has been worried about a rise in political violence, including those attempts on President Trump's life last year. How was that issue addressed at the funeral?

MASTERS: The eulogies were focused primarily on the Hortmans' lives, their public service, their good humor. I only covered Representative Hortman for a couple years but can confirm that she was quick-witted and approachable. But those speaking from the front of the church did bring up political violence. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the most recent Democratic vice presidential candidate, of course, gave one of the eulogies. He says, many are trying to understand what this moment represents.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TIM WALZ: Maybe it is this moment where each of us can examine the way we work together, the way we talk about each other, the way we fight for things we care about, a moment when each of us can recommit to engaging in politics and life the way Mark and Melissa did - fiercely, enthusiastically, heartily, but without ever losing sight of our common humanity.

MASTERS: And I do want to note, Scott, the man accused of killing the Hortmans and seriously wounding that other Democratic state lawmaker and his wife has been charged with murder.

DETROW: I mean, Clay, this must have been especially tough in Minnesota.

MASTERS: Yeah, I mean, early in the mass, Father Daniel Griffith brought up that Minnesota has been ground zero before for racial injustice, in 2020 with the police killing of George Floyd. And he noted it was - that was just a few miles from this church.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANIEL GRIFFITH: And now we are the ground zero place for political violence and extremism. Both of these must be decried in the strongest possible terms, as they are respectively a threat to human dignity and, indeed, our democracy.

MASTERS: So clearly, this has been a shock to the Twin Cities community. Thousands paid their respects as the couple lay in state in the Minnesota capital rotunda on Friday. She was a leader in democratic initiatives like abortion rights and free school lunch, and many felt they benefited from her directly.

DETROW: Clay, are there any other moments that stuck out to you?

MASTERS: Couple - many mourners have just told me the last couple of weeks, they have to show up to say, this kind of political violence will not stand here. Following the service today, the caskets were brought out in a procession. It was solemn. A light drizzle fell as people gathered on the steps. Governor Walz presented the Hortmans' children, Colin and Sophie, with an American flag, and as the hearses drove away, Scott, you could tell many will still be struggling with this for a long time.

DETROW: That is Minnesota Public Radio's Clay Masters. Clay, thanks for covering this for us.

MASTERS: You're welcome. Thanks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.